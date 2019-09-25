Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 13 15.90 N/A 0.99 13.01 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.49 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share owned by insiders are 94.89%. Competitively, 0.71% are Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has stronger performance than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.