Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) Comparing side by side

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 13 15.79 N/A 0.99 13.01 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 46.61 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 94.89% are Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.