Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) Comparing side by side

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|13
|15.79
|N/A
|0.99
|13.01
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|46.61
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 94.89% are Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.47%
|3.68%
|5.52%
|11.2%
|12.17%
|15.72%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
Summary
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
