Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Comparing side by side

Both Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 13 15.91 N/A 0.99 13.01 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.63 N/A 0.45 31.38

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares and 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares. About 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.02% are BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.