Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Contrasting side by side

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 13 15.91 N/A 0.99 13.01 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 140 1.47 N/A 13.56 10.73

Demonstrates Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Ameriprise Financial Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Ameriprise Financial Inc. is $166.8, which is potential 14.42% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Ameriprise Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 86.9% respectively. 94.89% are Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.