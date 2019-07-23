Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)

Both Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 15.98 N/A -0.16 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.85 N/A 1.64 8.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is $14.5, which is potential 0.55% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.07% and 20.06%. Competitively, 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 1.31% 1.6% 4.34% 8.63% 5.25% 9.29% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation -1.05% -0.28% -3.02% 8.03% 9.62% 9.11%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was more bullish than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.