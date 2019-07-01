Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 15.85 N/A -0.16 0.00 State Street Corporation 65 1.78 N/A 5.89 10.49

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and State Street Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and State Street Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and State Street Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00 State Street Corporation 1 3 5 2.56

Competitively State Street Corporation has an average price target of $69, with potential upside of 22.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares and 91.1% of State Street Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are State Street Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 1.31% 1.6% 4.34% 8.63% 5.25% 9.29% State Street Corporation -4.16% -11.85% -11.05% -14.45% -39.59% -2%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund had bullish trend while State Street Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors State Street Corporation beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.