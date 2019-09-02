Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.52 N/A 0.66 16.94 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.