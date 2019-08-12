Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.39 N/A 0.66 16.94 Rand Capital Corporation 3 7.37 N/A 0.07 40.56

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Rand Capital Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is currently more affordable than Rand Capital Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Rand Capital Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Rand Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 30.07% and 14.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 35.44% of Rand Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has stronger performance than Rand Capital Corporation

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats on 6 of the 9 factors Rand Capital Corporation.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.