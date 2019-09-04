Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.59 N/A 0.66 16.94 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares and 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares. Competitively, 16.82% are Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.