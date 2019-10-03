Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 0.00 N/A 0.66 16.94 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.63 22.18

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund on 4 of the 6 factors.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.