Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

This is a contrast between Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 0.00 N/A 0.66 16.94 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 0.00 19.11M -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 522,659,519.19% -7.6% -2.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.07% and 62.3% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.