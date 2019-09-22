Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)

As Asset Management businesses, Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.25 N/A 0.66 16.94 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.