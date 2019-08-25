Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

We will be comparing the differences between Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.50 N/A 0.66 16.94 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.20 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.07% and 42.96%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.