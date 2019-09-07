Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

Both Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.54 N/A 0.66 16.94 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.07% and 51.35%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.