Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

We will be contrasting the differences between Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 15.88 N/A -0.16 0.00 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.14 N/A 0.02 103.75

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.07% and 21%. Competitively, 0.19% are Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 1.31% 1.6% 4.34% 8.63% 5.25% 9.29% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. -1.58% -1.19% 5.51% 3.75% -6.74% 14.75%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was less bullish than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Summary

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.