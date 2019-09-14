Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 15.88 N/A 0.66 16.94 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 40 6.93 N/A 1.20 33.70

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.07% and 62.8%. Competitively, 0.79% are CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund on 9 of the 9 factors.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.