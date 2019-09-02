Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

We will be comparing the differences between Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.52 N/A 0.66 16.94 BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 14.47 N/A 0.43 21.57

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.07% and 27.29% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.