Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.54 N/A 0.66 16.94 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.