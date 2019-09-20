Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.26 N/A 0.66 16.94 The Carlyle Group L.P. 22 3.13 N/A 1.63 14.61

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P. The Carlyle Group L.P. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than The Carlyle Group L.P., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of The Carlyle Group L.P. is $25, which is potential -6.89% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares and 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.