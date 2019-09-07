Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.51 N/A 0.66 16.94 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.56 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 30.07% and 18.91% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.