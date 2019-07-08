Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Comparing side by side

Both Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 15.79 N/A -0.16 0.00 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.36 N/A 0.29 50.97

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 30.07% and 16.26% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 1.31% 1.6% 4.34% 8.63% 5.25% 9.29% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 1.42% 2.73% 4.48% 8.14% 9.96% 11.95%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was less bullish than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 5 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.