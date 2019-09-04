Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Comparison side by side

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.61 N/A 0.66 16.94 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen Global High Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 30.07% and 39.01% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.