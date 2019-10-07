Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) Comparing side by side

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 0.00 N/A 0.66 16.94 MFS California Municipal Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.81 15.60

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MFS California Municipal Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is currently more expensive than MFS California Municipal Fund, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.07% and 36.33%. Competitively, MFS California Municipal Fund has 31.85% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Summary

MFS California Municipal Fund beats on 5 of the 6 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.