Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has 30.07% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund N/A 11 16.94 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

The competitors have a potential upside of 198.05%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

Dividends

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s rivals beat Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund on 7 of the 6 factors.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.