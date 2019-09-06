Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Comparison side by side

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.54 N/A 0.66 16.94 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.67 N/A 3.83 5.31

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. GAMCO Investors Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than GAMCO Investors Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and GAMCO Investors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.07% and 78.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.