Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Contrasting side by side

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.54 N/A 0.66 16.94 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.49 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.