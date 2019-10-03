Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Contrasting side by side

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 0.00 N/A 0.66 16.94 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.07% and 29.29%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.