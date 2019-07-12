Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.09 N/A -0.16 0.00 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares and 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares. Competitively, First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has 0.42% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 1.31% 1.6% 4.34% 8.63% 5.25% 9.29% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -1.98% -4.8% -2.26% -3.07% -21.64% 9.73%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

Summary

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.