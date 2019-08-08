Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.32 N/A 0.66 16.94 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 7.59 N/A 1.98 10.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation. Capital Southwest Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Capital Southwest Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Capital Southwest Corporation’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 3.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 30.07% and 53.2% respectively. Competitively, Capital Southwest Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.