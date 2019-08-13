Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.38 N/A 0.66 16.94 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares and 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.