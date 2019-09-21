Eaton Plc Shs Isin (ETN) Stock Rose While Sandhill Capital Partners Has Cut Stake; Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lifted Stake in Us Ecology (ECOL) by $364,325

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (ETN) by 37.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc sold 70,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 118,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86M, down from 189,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $83.57. About 3.04M shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Us Ecology Inc (ECOL) by 52.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 6,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.66% . The institutional investor held 17,975 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Us Ecology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $63.53. About 99,783 shares traded. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has declined 3.74% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen PLC Exits Position in US Ecology; 29/05/2018 – US Ecology Board Reaffirms Capital Allocation Strategy; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology Backs 2018 EPS $2.15-EPS $2.34; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – US Ecology Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.34, EST. $2.20; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Rev $530M-$553M; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 16/05/2018 – US Ecology at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29 million and $788.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,370 shares to 2,546 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avanos Med Inc Com by 23,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 397,462 shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 224 shares. Moreover, Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc has 0.03% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Company holds 0.14% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 3.09 million shares. Virginia-based Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh owns 19,764 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. St Germain D J Company reported 7,917 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 657,529 shares stake. Arvest Fincl Bank Tru Division has invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Gabelli & Investment Advisers owns 7,900 shares. Gulf Interest Retail Bank (Uk) holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 106,744 shares. 11.60 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase & Communication. Assetmark has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 5.25M are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Beacon Management Inc has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.79M for 13.57 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3% – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More notable recent US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “US Ecology Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results; Reaffirms 2019 Business Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “US Ecology Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “US Ecology, Inc. Announces Purchase of Ecoserv Industrial Disposal, LLC; Further Strengthens Gulf Coast Offerings and Increases Industrial Wastewater Disposal Capabilities – GlobeNewswire” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “US Ecology, Inc. (ECOL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management Demand Continues to Rise: 4 Stocks in Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold ECOL shares while 45 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.62 million shares or 1.64% more from 18.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Lc reported 0% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,159 shares or 0% of the stock. Chatham Cap Group Incorporated holds 0.45% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) for 30,031 shares. First Trust Advsr LP owns 43,220 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Company reported 136 shares stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 26,212 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company reported 1.03M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Gru has invested 0% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Sector Pension Board has 0.02% invested in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Parkside Finance State Bank Tru has 0% invested in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 33,969 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Rech holds 0.1% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) for 4,400 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 0% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 23,200 shares.