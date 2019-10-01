Eaton Plc Shs Isin (ETN) Shareholder Sandhill Capital Partners Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Macy’s (M) Position Maintained by General American Investors Company Inc

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.66 million, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.54. About 9.46M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY REVIEW IS FOCUSED MAINLY ON LORD & TAYLOR; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – RAISES EARNINGS AND SALES GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 10 and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2012-CIBX; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.3% Position in Macy’s; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six CMBS Classes of GSMSC 2012-BWTR; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S APP FEATURES MOBILE CHECKOUT FOR IN-STORE TRANSACTIONS; 13/04/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Launches a Review of Its $500 Million U.S. Media Business; 19/04/2018 – Former Macy’s CEO Terry Lundgren says 9 times out of 10 across all retail, including food, consumers are still choosing in-store shopping over online; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s is rolling out mobile checkout to all of its department stores; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s CDS Tightens 31 Bps, Most in 21 Months

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (ETN) by 37.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc sold 70,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 118,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86M, down from 189,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $83.15. About 1.60M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.80M for 13.50 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Eaton’s eMobility Division Inks Another Deal – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eaton downgraded to Neutral at Baird – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s August Update: Price Targets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Investment Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 58,961 shares. Jnba Financial owns 190 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 71,167 are held by Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Limited Liability. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Geode Llc has invested 0.11% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 3,515 were reported by Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Liability Company reported 26,329 shares. Country Savings Bank invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Sound Shore Management Incorporated Ct accumulated 1.77 million shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 10,515 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 2,455 shares. Moreover, Sandhill Capital Prtn Lc has 1.25% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Gemmer Asset Ltd Company stated it has 2,954 shares. Marco Ltd Company holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 19,598 shares. Moreover, Anchor Bolt Limited Partnership has 1.31% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 163,232 shares.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29M and $788.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,370 shares to 2,546 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 20,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $18.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Company by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,474 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BofA agrees to pay $4.2M in discrimination probe – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Share Price Has Soared 404%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eros -24% after $25M equity-linked financing – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GameStop: Bonus Round – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 27, 2019.