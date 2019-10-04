Eaton Plc Shs Isin (ETN) Holder Sandhill Capital Partners Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Lakeview Capital Partners Holding in At&T (T) Raised as Stock Price Rose

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (ETN) by 37.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc sold 70,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 118,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86M, down from 189,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $78.47. About 1.45 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29M and $788.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 9,963 shares to 183,738 shares, valued at $26.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaukos Corp 00500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 0.37% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Guardian Life Ins Of America stated it has 1,227 shares. Argent Capital Limited Com, a Missouri-based fund reported 243,145 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Next Grp has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2,890 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.13% or 810,330 shares. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department holds 0.22% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 27,260 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Company owns 10,515 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.14% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 4.20 million shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 42,575 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. First Bancorporation has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Guardian Cap Limited Partnership reported 3,457 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dana Investment Inc has 0.73% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.79M for 12.74 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.