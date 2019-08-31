Eaton Plc Shs (ETN) Shareholder Fdx Advisors Boosted Stake by $657,920 as Shares Rose; As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stock Declined, Jrm Investment Counsel Decreased Holding by $939,250

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94 million, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 721,358 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) by 218.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 8,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 11,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $966,000, up from 3,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.72. About 2.62 million shares traded or 12.98% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.10M for 14.50 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83M and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,983 shares to 33,352 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Advsrs Inc Ok has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Neuberger Berman Ltd Co holds 2.49M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Barnett & reported 0.19% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Creative Planning holds 0% or 24,158 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Net Ltd Liability Com holds 2,517 shares. 32,381 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership reported 954,200 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv owns 6,950 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 20,860 were accumulated by Fort Washington Invest Oh. Moreover, Aviva Plc has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 24,163 shares. National Bank Of America De reported 1.01 million shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus invested in 7,900 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 100,000 shares.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 33,074 shares to 20,040 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F Allwrld Ex Us (VEU) by 134,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.21% or 6,732 shares. 105 were reported by Advisory Alpha Ltd. Argent Capital Management Limited Liability holds 257,510 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.14% stake. Texas Yale Cap has 33,400 shares. Wheatland reported 4,741 shares stake. Pinnacle Associate Limited stated it has 195,382 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Argent Tru, Tennessee-based fund reported 6,164 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Llc, a New York-based fund reported 27,628 shares. Regions Finance Corporation owns 889,117 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold & Communication Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Nbt Financial Bank N A New York accumulated 0.17% or 11,318 shares. Cornerstone Invest Ltd holds 0.03% or 9,575 shares. Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership holds 2.14% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 1.48M shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 1,277 shares.

