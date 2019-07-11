Eaton Plc Shs (ETN) Holder Fdx Advisors Has Upped Position; Masco (MAS) Shareholder Broadview Advisors Trimmed Holding

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 59.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 204,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,463 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 346,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 2.55M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500.

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) by 218.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 8,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $966,000, up from 3,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $79.04. About 1.81M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 46,925 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $17.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 120,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $232.39 million for 11.85 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, a Louisiana-based fund reported 15,500 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd Llc reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 685 were accumulated by Cls Invs Limited Liability Corp. Acg Wealth owns 11,567 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company owns 5,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh owns 21,919 shares. New York-based Howe Rusling Inc has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,559 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Llp invested 0.13% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Everence Capital has 0.06% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 9,410 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Lc has 1.80M shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% or 453,775 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Northern Tru Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 7.31M shares.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Rus Mid Cap Etf (IWR) by 31,352 shares to 167,841 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds Financials Etf (VFH) by 4,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,151 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int Finl (XLF).

