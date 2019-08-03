Eaton Plc Shs (ETN) Holder Cibc World Markets Lowered Its Position by $357,040; Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Truenorth Has Lifted Its Holding

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 71.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 9,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 21,778 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 12,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 4,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 71,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, down from 75,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $79.3. About 2.65 million shares traded or 20.91% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flippin Bruce Porter Incorporated accumulated 157,267 shares. Legacy Prtnrs stated it has 1.15% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Ameritas Prtnrs Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Horrell Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Atria Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 5,376 shares in its portfolio. 54,887 are held by Kepos Cap Limited Partnership. Old Point Tru Financial N A, a Virginia-based fund reported 11,428 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.11% or 30.16 million shares. Axa owns 686,603 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Essex Finance Services holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 5,218 shares. Montag A And Assocs has invested 0.07% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership has 24,909 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cullen Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 174,507 shares to 394,061 shares, valued at $10.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Com (NYSE:CMG) by 48,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $257.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 57,060 shares to 300 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc by 41,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,642 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Management Company Ma holds 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 735,369 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd has 106,304 shares. Sprucegrove Mngmt Limited has invested 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Suncoast Equity Mngmt accumulated 4% or 153,077 shares. 123,503 were reported by Provise Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Co. Ashford Capital Management has 0.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dean Inv Limited Company holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 43,644 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc accumulated 743,649 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Voloridge Investment Llc has invested 2.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advsr Management Ltd Llc invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guardian Cap Advsr Lp holds 1.9% or 115,249 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 2.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 605.28M shares. Sather Fincl Group Inc stated it has 3.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2,063 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Aperio Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.45 million shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.