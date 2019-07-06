Eaton Plc (Put) (ETN) Stake Held by Capstone Investment Advisors Llc; As Plexus Com (PLXS) Market Valuation Declined, Disciplined Growth Investors Lowered Its Stake

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (Put) (ETN) by 130.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 17,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.81. About 1.27 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Plexus Corp Com (PLXS) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 25,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.67M, down from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Plexus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.36. About 146,246 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has declined 3.35% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – Pacira: Approval for Indication Was Based on Positive Data From Phase 3 Study in Brachial Plexus Block for Shoulder Surgerie; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Injection Optimization of Infraclavicular and Axillary Brachial Plexus Block; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Forearm vs Brachial Plexus Blockade for Routine Hand and Wrist Surgery; 30/05/2018 – Plexus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PLEXUS 2Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 74C; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 23/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group Presents Their Integrated Pre-Operative Assessment and Anesthesia EMR Solution at the 2018 Internationa; 16/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group and Synopsis Healthcare Partner Together to Offer a Fully Integrated Anesthesia Perioperative Solution in the US and Europe; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plexus Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLXS)

Analysts await Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. PLXS’s profit will be $24.38M for 18.32 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Plexus Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.53% EPS growth.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc Com (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 1.51 million shares to 2.85M shares, valued at $94.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plantronics Inc New Com (NYSE:PLT) by 96,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Viasat Inc Com (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Since January 21, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $465,105 activity. $270,152 worth of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) was sold by CORTINOVIS STEPHEN P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold PLXS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.22 million shares or 3.51% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 483,263 are owned by Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership. Dean Cap Mngmt owns 8,325 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.12% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). 270,479 were accumulated by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Pnc Financial Gru Incorporated stated it has 0% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 32,076 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 82,197 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massachusetts Services Co Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 340,705 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested in 0% or 16,962 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) for 402,373 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.01% or 4,616 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 631,592 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Monarch Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 13,900 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Piedmont Investment Inc owns 7,784 shares.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (Call) (NYSE:EMR) by 46,900 shares to 29,300 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,870 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc (Call).