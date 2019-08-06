Eaton Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) Holder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Increased Holding; As Aon Plc (AON) Share Value Rose, Holder Weitz Investment Management Has Cut Stake

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 4,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 54,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 50,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $76.83. About 3.04M shares traded or 37.95% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 53,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 213,700 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.48M, down from 266,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $7.79 during the last trading session, reaching $183.25. About 1.16 million shares traded or 38.73% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 0.14% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Shelton Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 423 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 60 shares. Reilly Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Suntrust Banks reported 204,236 shares. 17,517 were reported by Capital Ca. 228,762 were reported by Fjarde Ap. First Midwest Savings Bank Division has invested 0.1% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Griffin Asset Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 6,330 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc has 0.31% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 94,652 shares. Moreover, Wheatland Advsrs Inc has 0.29% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 4,741 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company Ny invested in 0.04% or 5,848 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.57% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors invested in 3,025 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Adirondack Tru owns 100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Eaton (ETN) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c; Narrows FY EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eaton to buy TransDigm’s Souriau-Sunbank Connection unit for $920M – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eaton inches up after affirming guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Eatonâ€™s Aerospace Deal Is a Good Move – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9,012 shares to 257,598 shares, valued at $26.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VNQ) by 3,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,171 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr Unit (MDY).

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Crypto News: Coinbase Seeks Protection; Binance Launches Margin Trading – The Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aon: The Peak Has Been Reached – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Jacobson and Aon Announce Semi-Annual U.S. Insurance Labor Outlook Study – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mental health increasingly on the radar of Canadian employers as a workplace and benefits issue – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.