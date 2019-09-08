Eaton Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) Holder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Lifted Holding; Disney (DIS) Stock Price Rose While Page Arthur B Has Raised Holding by $936,951

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 4,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 54,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 50,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 1.64 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 75.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 8,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,683 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 11,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Davis holds 55,112 shares or 3.6% of its portfolio. Bronson Point Ltd Liability Co accumulated 40,000 shares. Oxbow Ltd Llc accumulated 20,190 shares. Cornerstone Cap accumulated 200,717 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver holds 14,682 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Svcs has invested 2.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Benin Management has invested 1.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Prudential Plc owns 1.18 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Evergreen Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.46% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stock Yards Bankshares & has invested 1.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Retirement System Of Alabama invested 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zevenbergen Invests Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 317,184 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney sells YES Network at EV of $3.47B – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Clear Why Disney World’s “Star Wars” Land Is More Popular Than Disneyland – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd reported 0.07% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Lowe Brockenbrough Inc reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Pinnacle Assocs holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 195,382 shares. Schwartz Counsel holds 313,200 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 19,208 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Oh accumulated 26,010 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Nuwave Inv Management Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 91 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Llc, a Vermont-based fund reported 4,660 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.21 million shares. The New York-based Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 29,576 are held by Sumitomo Life Insurance. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora accumulated 33,960 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance accumulated 799,956 shares. Element Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).