Eaton Plc F (ETN) Shareholder Bourgeon Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $1.86 Million as Valuation Rose; Aew Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position in Cubesmart (CUBE) as Stock Rose

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 144,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.16 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.24 million, down from 3.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.51. About 485,162 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 8.59% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc F (ETN) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 23,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,365 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, up from 57,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $80.67. About 1.01 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $77.27M for 21.04 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 8,446 shares to 29,446 shares, valued at $13.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) by 1.55M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 16,595 shares to 17,797 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.