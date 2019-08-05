Eaton Plc (ETN) Valuation Rose While Wasatch Advisors Has Decreased Holding; Qv Investors Stake in American Express Co (AXP) Cut by $2.87 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 11.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 8,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 68,741 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, down from 77,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $76.75. About 2.15 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor)

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 257,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.17M, down from 284,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $120.66. About 4.33 million shares traded or 36.48% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. American Express – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Express, Apple, Applied Materials, Best Buy, Crowdstrike, F5 Networks, NetApp, Verizon and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 0.22% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 166,829 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust holds 0.52% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 55,611 shares. Stanley Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 71,430 shares for 3.82% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd Llc reported 18,995 shares. The Illinois-based Chesley Taft Assoc Limited has invested 0.91% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Schroder Invest Mngmt Group reported 448,128 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Amp Investors holds 0.22% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 361,466 shares. Drexel Morgan & Co accumulated 19,071 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,105 shares. 2,250 are owned by Birch Hill Advsrs Limited Company. Laffer holds 31,338 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Virginia-based Burke & Herbert Fincl Bank & has invested 0.65% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Service Group has invested 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Lowe Brockenbrough & owns 12,102 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 85,290 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.50 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton inches up after affirming guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Eaton Reports Higher Overall Sales And Earnings But Vehicle Segment Declines – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 57,050 were reported by Pinnacle Fincl Inc. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 1,646 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Bb&T Secs Lc reported 184,476 shares. Brinker Capital Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 31,797 shares. Financial Counselors accumulated 127,620 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il, Illinois-based fund reported 138,445 shares. Hilltop invested in 0.05% or 3,091 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,171 shares stake. Regentatlantic reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) owns 1,032 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Apriem Advisors reported 2.19% stake. Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 385 shares. Epoch Inv Prns invested in 2.46 million shares or 0.87% of the stock.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 77,116 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $148.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 16,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEMKT:RLGT).