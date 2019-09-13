Eaton Plc (ETN) Valuation Rose While Palouse Capital Management Lowered by $2.21 Million Its Position; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Declined, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Cut Holding

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 6,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 68,084 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89 million, down from 74,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.43. About 9.02M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 26,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 51,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, down from 77,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $87.3. About 2.29 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.18 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $572.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,012 shares to 3,224 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Versum Matls Inc by 30,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 1.54% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 22,825 shares. Fiduciary Financial Ser Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 1.17% stake. Ghp Inv Advsrs owns 92,604 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Cap Management Associate has 24,970 shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. Northside Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Verus Fin Prtn Incorporated has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 15.71 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 878,499 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 87,418 shares. Middleton And Incorporated Ma holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 198,344 shares. Eqis Cap Management reported 35,258 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Todd Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Capwealth reported 185,526 shares. Davenport And Company Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.01 million shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.80 million for 14.17 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $277.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 17,831 shares to 116,878 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 26,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).