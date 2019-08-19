Eaton Plc (ETN) Valuation Rose While Optimum Investment Advisors Has Cut by $376,720 Its Position; As Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Market Value Declined, Holder Convergence Investment Partners Has Lowered by $764,220 Its Position

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 32.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 4,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 9,739 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 14,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.32. About 1.66M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 25,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 110,410 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 135,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 3.94M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 26/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy reports 2018 annual shareholder meeting results; 02/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy: 60-Mile Brazos Valley Connection Project Completed Ahead of Schedule; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 15/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy sets 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren Combined Co Expected to Have Electric and Natural Gas Delivery Ops in Eight States; 12/03/2018 – 2018 Smart Grid Customer Education Symposium to Take Place at CenterPoint Energy in Houston; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenterPoint Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNP); 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT – ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING HIGH END OF ITS $1.50 – $1.60 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH VECTREN MERGER; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Advsr Inc Ok stated it has 0.27% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Laffer Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 82,818 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 901,584 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 0.05% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.11% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 691,094 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd has 0.04% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Citigroup reported 1.39M shares. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Liability Co reported 3,524 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 52,569 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.02% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Mackenzie Financial Corp stated it has 7,585 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 338,540 shares. Captrust Fincl holds 0.13% or 106,052 shares. Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 115,184 shares.

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Only 3 Defensive Utility Stocks Are Considered Cheap With Big Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CenterPoint CFO heads into retirement with an extra $360,000 – Houston Business Journal” published on March 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cars.com, Comerica, Cummins, Enbridge, Lyft, Micron, Roku, Stryker, Uber, Visa, Western Digital and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenterPoint Energy: A Solid Utility With High Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 16,080 shares to 27,295 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,296 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 14,791 shares to 18,791 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 2,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Eaton (ETN) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c; Narrows FY EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eaton Corp.: Diversified Businesses Produce Steady Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton inches up after affirming guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Retail Bank Of Omaha reported 0.51% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 4.83M shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc accumulated 47,492 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.24% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Trust Of Vermont owns 59,263 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Estabrook Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Ancora Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 150,590 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 186,141 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 43,755 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Calamos Ltd Liability Com owns 69,957 shares. Speece Thorson Cap has invested 4.12% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cooke & Bieler Lp invested in 2.14% or 1.48M shares.