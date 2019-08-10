Eaton Plc (ETN) Stock Value Rose While Trillium Asset Management Has Lowered Stake; Springowl Associates Continues to Hold Stake in Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 211% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.22% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $18.37. About 1.51 million shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Venture Imports Semi-Finished Stainless Slab Products From Indonesia

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 50,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 178,518 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.38 million, down from 229,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $79.03. About 2.36 million shares traded or 6.49% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 3,859 shares to 8,245 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

