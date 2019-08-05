Eaton Plc (ETN) Stock Value Rose While Sound Shore Management Trimmed Holding by $5.90 Million; Bloombergsen Increased Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Holding by $16.99 Million

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 37,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 494,767 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.60 million, up from 457,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $13.97 during the last trading session, reaching $466.17. About 135,273 shares traded or 41.01% up from the average. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 73,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.97M, down from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $79.3. About 2.68M shares traded or 22.42% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB) by 27,915 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $213.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 561,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

