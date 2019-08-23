Eaton Plc (ETN) Stock Rose While Wright Investors Service Has Upped Stake by $430,720; Target Com (TGT) Holder Edgar Lomax Co Has Cut Its Stake by $2.01 Million

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 54.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 5,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 15,190 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 9,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.37. About 1.44 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 25,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 969,104 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.78M, down from 994,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.47B market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $106.32. About 17.11 million shares traded or 202.12% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR) by 263,000 shares to 398,516 shares, valued at $27.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc Com (NYSE:MET) by 45,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI).

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,567 shares to 22,677 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,494 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).