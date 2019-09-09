Eaton Plc (ETN) Stock Rose While Smith Asset Management Group LP Trimmed Holding; As Hormel (HRL) Stock Rose, Amg National Trust Bank Has Lifted Its Holding

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 3,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 298,794 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.10M, down from 302,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 1.64M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Hormel (HRL) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 38,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 700,584 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.36 million, up from 662,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Hormel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 1.47 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs 2018 EPS $1.81-EPS $1.95; 26/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award; 06/03/2018 Hormel Foods Announces Leadership Appointments; 26/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION RECALLS CANNED PORK AND CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY NET SALES OF $2.3 BLN, UP 7%; ORGANIC NET SALES FLAT; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Full Yr Effective Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Between 17.5% and 19.5%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS NET SALES UP 14%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Applegate Farms, LLC Announces Appointment Of New President, Leadership Changes

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IEUR) by 12,485 shares to 226,981 shares, valued at $10.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan (NYSE:MS) by 7,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,515 shares, and cut its stake in At&T (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $637.09M for 13.51 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6,100 shares to 102,680 shares, valued at $9.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

