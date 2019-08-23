Eaton Plc (ETN) Stock Rose While Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lowered Its Holding; Penn Capital Management Co Position in Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Boosted by $1.37 Million as Stock Declined

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) by 80.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 114,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The hedge fund held 256,653 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 142,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 104,042 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC STRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.0 BLN TO $1.035 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY18 Rev $1B-$1.035B; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC – “REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SIGNIFICANT TOP AND BOTTOM LINE GROWTH”; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $30 Million Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE IMPLIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH OF OVER 100%; 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Sterling Construction; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – COMBINED BACKLOG AT DEC. 31 WAS $994.5 MLN VS $1.04 BLN LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Sterling Construction; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $30 M Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc analyzed 24,700 shares as the company's stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 254,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.48 million, down from 278,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $32.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $76.85. About 2.81M shares traded or 22.74% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 57,100 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $89.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 39,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank owns 11,245 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,376 shares. 6,369 were accumulated by Bessemer. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,577 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Security Natl Trust has 400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cna Financial invested 0.38% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Art Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 8,189 shares. Hilltop Hldg Inc accumulated 3,091 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.26% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 6,063 shares. Century Cos has invested 0.17% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Flippin Bruce & Porter Incorporated accumulated 2.27% or 157,267 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 879,886 shares. United Automobile Association accumulated 1.01 million shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mammoth Energy Svcs Inc by 81,345 shares to 375,441 shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mongodb Inc by 2,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,175 shares, and cut its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL).

