Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake Held by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc; 3M Co (MMM) Position Has Raised by Abner Herrman & Brock Llc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 8.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 4,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 57,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, up from 52,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $79.95. About 2.87 million shares traded or 30.27% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 291.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 14,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 19,549 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 4,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $173.46. About 2.08 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 insider sales for $11.91 million activity. Shares for $1.87M were sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 3,123 shares valued at $624,295 was made by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 13,290 shares valued at $2.66 million was made by THULIN INGE G on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 16,065 shares valued at $3.22 million was made by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. $1.63 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis. $176,260 worth of stock was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Investment holds 2.16% or 78,898 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 250,398 shares. Frontier Inv Management has 0.03% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,192 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 0.06% or 2,125 shares in its portfolio. Cognios Limited holds 0.82% or 11,196 shares in its portfolio. Citizens And Northern Corporation reported 0.33% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.4% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hikari Tsushin holds 62,097 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price has 41,459 shares for 3.14% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors has invested 0.24% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Copeland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Johnson Financial Grp invested 0.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Conning Inc has invested 1.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bragg Financial Advisors Inc invested in 0.45% or 16,746 shares. Gm Advisory reported 1,319 shares stake.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $648.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,915 shares to 1,728 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 31,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,657 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 8,367 shares to 3,747 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,820 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).