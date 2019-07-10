Eaton Plc (ETN) Shares Rose While Usca Ria Has Upped Its Position; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Unilever N V N Y Shs New (UN) Stake by $870,348 as Stock Value Rose

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 115.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 44,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,629 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, up from 38,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $80.25. About 2.59M shares traded or 25.00% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (UN) by 50.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,994 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $874,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unilever N V N Y Shs New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $60.93. About 693,996 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 11/05/2018 – UNILEVER NAMED YOUNGME MOON AS VICE-CHAIR, SR IND. DIRECTOR; 03/05/2018 – UNILEVER’S PHILIPPINE SALES HEALTHY IN 1Q: CHAIRMAN SAYS AT ADB; 06/03/2018 Unilever Grows U.S. Urban Farming Commitment with New Mission-Based Brand; 06/05/2018 – Unilever credit initiative aims to drive Africa revenues; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2018, REVENUE 25.82 BLN NAIRA VS 22.17 BLN NAIRA; 07/03/2018 – FIRE AT UNILEVER PRODUCTION FACILITY IN ROTTERDAM: FIRE DEPT; 22/03/2018 – Top Unilever investor blasts Rotterdam move; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q VOLUME +11%; 30/05/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Bond Terms Change; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Is Said to Meet to Choose U.K. or Dutch Base

More notable recent Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Alteryx Inc: Stock Up 98%, Blowing Past Aggressive 2019 Stock Forecast; Remains Bullish – Profit Confidential” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Unilever USA, A Shipper Of Choice That Embraces Drivers And The Future – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Manulife Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (TSX: MFR.UN) Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield Business Partners Completes Acquisition of Ouro Verde – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Cooper Companies Supports United Nations Sustainable Development Goals – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares International Select Dividend Etf (IDV) by 944,324 shares to 3.31 million shares, valued at $102.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 15,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 (IVV).

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,915 shares to 8,881 shares, valued at $942,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 18,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,352 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

